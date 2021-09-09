Sign Up Now For New York Junior Tennis & Learning Fall Season At Roosevelt Island Octagon Courts, "All You Need Is Sneakers And A Smile" Says Resident And Site Director Joyce Short - Roosevelt Island Team Finished Number 1 For NYC In NYJTL Summer Program, Congrats!
Joyce Short is a Roosevelt Island resident and New York Junior Tennis & Learning (NYJTL) Octagon Courts site director. Ms Short reports:
Octagon Park's Summer, New York Junior Tennis and Learning program ended on Friday, August 27th with Gold Medals for our Roosevelt Island Team who finished Number One in NYC, among teams from every NYC borough.
NYJTL's Fall Season gets underway on September 13th, after school and Saturdays. To register, simply complete the form and request a schedule from the Site Director, Joyce Short. There is no registration fee, whatsoever. All you need is sneakers and a smile!
NYJTL is made possible through the generosity of NYC's City Council, Council Member Ben Kallos, and the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation.
Learn more about NYJTL at their web site and videos below.
