Roosevelt Island Is Invited To iDig2Learn Presentation "Can I Recycle This, A Guide To Better Recycling" By Author Jennie Romer Thursday September 9 At Good Shepherd Chapel - "The Goal Is To Live Without Single Use Plastic" Says Romer
Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico reports:
Did you know fully loved Teddy Bears can be recycled into car seat cushions?
Join us to find out more ways to reduce plastics and give your beloved products a new life.
Expert partners from the Manhattan Borough President's Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board (SWAB) share the latest wins and resources to reduce waste in NYC.
NYPL Roosevelt Island branch librarians will be there too. Thank you to Mosaic for assisting with the evening's tech.
WHEN: This Thursday, SEPT., 9th from 7PM - 8PM
WHERE: Good Shepherd Chapel (inside in-person event - face masks required; simultaneous live captioning will be provided.)
RSVP a must due to space restrictions.
Please RSVP to iDig2Learn@gmail.com with the word REDUCE in the subject line to attend the event.
Jennie Romer, Esq. is a lawyer, a sustainability expert, and author of Can I Recycle This?, an illustrated guide to better recycling and how to reduce single-use plastics. As a Legal Associate at the Surfrider Foundation’s Plastic Pollution Initiative, Jennie leads policy efforts and litigation efforts to reduce plastic pollution across the United States.
By immersing herself in the solid waste and plastic reduction world related to plastic bag laws Jennie gained expertise in recycling and waste systems. She felt it was vital to share her knowledge with the wider public, particularly to help them understand the issues relating to recycling, and how to fix it. Soon after the passage of NYC’s bag law, Jennie began writing her book: Can I Recycle This?
In 2019, Jennie joined the staff of the Surfrider Foundation, where she continues to contribute her plastic pollution policy expertise to Surfrider’s nationwide network. Jennie is based in New York, where she lives with her husband and family.
Learn about this resource & many more ways to reduce single-use plastic & recycle better as we host @CanIRecycleThis 9/9 at 7pm in person with author @jennie_romer RSVP & Face masks a must @Manhattan_SWAB @LibRoosevelt @Rooseveltisland https://t.co/NeFlZ62mNG— iDig2Learn (@iDig2Learn) August 27, 2021
“Bring your own everything,” Ms. Romer said. “Bags. Water bottles. Cutlery. The goal is to live without single-use plastic.”— Jennie Romer (@jennie_romer) April 24, 2021
Because, in her version of the classic movie, there’s a great future in plastics only if the waste can be managed.https://t.co/eH84XHI5mg @cirtbook ♻️
