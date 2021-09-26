September 25 Worldwide Global Citizen NYC Concert Opens At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park With New Zealand Singer Lorde - Performance Filmed Week And A Half Ago
The New York City Global Citizen Live opening with New Zealand singer Lorde was filmed at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island a week and a half ago..
... is a 24-hour global event starting on September 25 to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. Hailing from 6 continents, the broadcast will feature artists, celebrities and world leaders coming together to create change and impact climate and poverty.
The event will feature performances from all over the world, including: Lagos, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, and Sydney. Additional locations and event-specific details will be announced in the weeks ahead, in accordance with local health and safety restrictions....
👀 Katherine unknowingly fell accross the location of Lorde's Global Citizen session on a filming day a week and a half ago https://t.co/8pvs1MQzbB— Lorde fix 🥀 Solar Power ☀️ (@Lorde_fix) September 26, 2021
#thankyou @glblctzn and #lorde for including #FDR #4freedoms state park in your #GlobalCitizensLive today. Absolutely breathtaking performance pic.twitter.com/uGE8HEpltp— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) September 25, 2021
Honored to have welcomed #Lorde for #GlobalCitizensLive at FDR Freedoms State Park! Go to https://t.co/ukUQa2adlk for the full performance.#4freedomspark #fourfreedomspark #globalcitizenslive pic.twitter.com/FQ9mdIpfzK— Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park (@4FreedomsPark) September 26, 2021
Lorde in a behind-the-scenes shot from her #GlobalCitizenLive filming session at @4FreedomsPark [📷: Roosevelt Island NY Daily News] pic.twitter.com/V34WSdBOgn— Lorde fix 🥀 Solar Power ☀️ (@Lorde_fix) September 26, 2021
Lorde during her 2nd appearance on the 24hr #GlobalCitizenLive stream, which was just one further song – 'Fallen Fruit'. She was recorded at FDR Freedoms State Park, on Roosevelt Island NYC pic.twitter.com/JY7MdduUA9— Lorde fix 🥀 Solar Power ☀️ (@Lorde_fix) September 26, 2021
Here's Lorde performing Solar Power
and Fallen Fruit
last week at the Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park for the Global Citizen Live event.
And more from around Global Citizen Live around the world.
