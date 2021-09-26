Sunday, September 26, 2021

September 25 Worldwide Global Citizen NYC Concert Opens At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park With New Zealand Singer Lorde - Performance Filmed Week And A Half Ago

Global Citizen Live:

... is a 24-hour global event starting on September 25 to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. Hailing from 6 continents, the broadcast will feature artists, celebrities and world leaders coming together to create change and impact climate and poverty. 

The event will feature performances from all over the world, including: Lagos, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, and Sydney. Additional locations and event-specific details will be announced in the weeks ahead, in accordance with local health and safety restrictions....

The New York City Global Citizen Live opening with New Zealand singer Lorde was filmed at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island a week and a half ago..

Here's Lorde performing Solar Power  

and Fallen Fruit

 

last week at the Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park for the Global Citizen Live event.

And more from around Global Citizen Live around the world.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:14:00 PM

