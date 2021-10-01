RIDA Hosts Roosevelt Island Korean Harvest Moon Festival Celebration With Traditional Music & Dance Saturday October 2 At Good Shepherd Plaza, You're Invited
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersch reports:
This Saturday Oct 2nd. Free event .
Korea's Harvest Moon Festival, also known as Chuseok or Hangawi, is a major harvest festival and a three-day holiday in both North and South Korea celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon.
It is sometimes called the Korean Thanksgiving. It is one of the biggest traditional holidays. The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association along with Roosevelt Island Operating Cooperation will be honoring Korean Culture by celebrating this holiday with traditional dance and music on October 2nd at Church Plaza.
