Upcoming Roosevelt Island Events This Week - You're Invited To Book & Wine Tastings Club Thursday At Gallery RIVVA, 4 Freedoms Democratic Club Thursday At The Sanctuary And RIDA Hosting Korean Harvest Moon Festival Saturday
Several upcoming Roosevel Island events this week you're invited to attend.
Roosevelt Island resident Adela Sinclaire is a poet, educator, avid reader of great books and enjoys a good glass of wine. Ms Sinclair and her friend Cristina Afodorcei have combined these interests and formed a new book club entitled Books and Wine Tastings....
Join us this Thursday at 4 pm at Gallery RIVAA as we will be hosting our first in person free event. We will read poems, discuss our book and announce the next one. Many delights will be revealed. Location is: 527 Main Street, Roosevelt Island. Let us know if you have any questions by sending us a DM
Are you interested in Democratic Party politics and wish to meet like minded folks? If yes, come join the Four Freedoms Democratic Club members Thursday September 30 to meet and greet NY State Senator Jose Serrano at The Sanctuary Cafe & Events space on Roosevelt Island
We look forward to seeing you next week for a wonderful night of wine, cheese and politics— Four Freedoms Dems (@FourFreedomsNYC) September 23, 2021
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersch reports:
This Saturday Oct 2nd. Free event .
Korea's Harvest Moon Festival, also known as Chuseok or Hangawi, is a major harvest festival and a three-day holiday in both North and South Korea celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon.
It is sometimes called the Korean Thanksgiving. It is one of the biggest traditional holidays. The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association along with Roosevelt Island Operating Cooperation will be honoring Korean Cultural by celebrating this holiday with traditional dance and music on October 2nd at Church Plaza.
