Roosevelt Island Resident Jax Schott Opening Island Om Wellness & Yoga Studio On Main Street Tomorrow, October 2 - Offering A Range Of Classes For All Ages And Skill Levels
In March 2019, Roosevelt Island Main Street Retail Master leaseholder Hudson Related announced that local resident Jax Schott signed a lease to open Island Om, a 1,975 square foot Yoga Studio and Wellness Center, in the Rivercross building at 521 Main Street. Island Om hoped to open in Fall 2019 but there were delays and then the Coronavirus Pandemic shutdown causing more delays.
Today, the finishing touches on the new Island Om Wellness & Yoga studio were being completed
According to this press release from Hudson Related:
Hudson Related Retail announced today the opening of Island OM, the first wellness studio on Roosevelt Island. Located at 521 Main Street at Shops on Main, Island OM will offer a range of classes for students of all ages and skill levels, including yoga, barre, sculpt workouts and meditation, plus workshops covering childbirth education, therapeutic services and nutrition.
Island OM founder and Roosevelt Island resident, Jax Schott, has extensive experience teaching all demographics a variety of classes rooted in wellness. Island OM will operate with two studios, one dedicated to yoga, meditation and special wellness workshops while the other will be for barre and strength-based classes.
“Island OM is a wonderful new amenity on Roosevelt Island, providing wellness and healing opportunities for anyone, from beginners to experienced students,” said David Kramer, President of Hudson Companies. “With its diverse selection of retail offerings, Shops on Main has become a lively destination for Roosevelt Islanders and New Yorkers, and Island OM is a perfect addition to that well-curated mix.”
"Creating Island OM has been a dream and a vision for many years and getting to Opening Day has been long awaited and eagerly anticipated, by not just me and my family, but also the Roosevelt Island Community as shown by the support and enthusiasm from our students and residents,” said Jax Schott, Owner of Island OM. “I'm thrilled to finally be opening our doors and welcoming everyone into our beautiful new space where they can find their hOMe at Island OM! After the past 18+ months when many individuals have been living and working from their homes, my hope is for Island OM to be their Wellness Oasis where they can visit and focus on their own holistic well-being.”
Island OM embraces a teaching approach that focuses on connecting one-on-one with students to meet their specific needs within a class. Instructors at Island OM have different styles and backgrounds but pay specific attention to alignment to ensure students can grow in their own practice. All classes at Island OM are non-competitive and are designed to inspire students to be supportive of one another.
Island OM will host a 45-minute sunset yoga class at The Sanctuary on Roosevelt Island on Sunday, October 3 at 5:00pm. The class will be followed by signature cocktail drinks, giving students an opportunity to practice their skills while introducing them to the Roosevelt Island yoga community. Ahead of Island OM’s grand opening, Jax Schott hosted a free outdoor class on the Meditation Lawn on September 25 in conjunction with Roosevelt Island’s Fall for Arts Festival.
The opening of Island OM introduces the first-of-its-kind dedicated wellness space to Roosevelt Island, adding to the diverse array of businesses currently operating on Main Street. Eclectic eateries include Nisi, Liukoushui Hot Pot Noodle, Bread + Butter Market, China 1 Kitchen and more. Shops on Main is also home to a variety of service providers, from pet care service Pup Culture to Roosevelt Island Cleaners, Roosevelt Nails and Fusion Salon. Shops on Main has a significant cultural presence as well with Gallery RIVAA and The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance.
In September 2020, I spoke with Jax Schott after she finished a class on the
Rivercross Lawn. Ms. Schott described her outdoor Yoga classes and plans for new
indoor Yoga Studio & Wellness Center which she anticipated opening last winter but is finally opening tomorrow.
Good luck to Ms Schott on her new business.
More info on Island Om at their website.
0 comments :
Post a Comment