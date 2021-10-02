Saturday, October 2, 2021

Roosevelt Island Celebrates Korean Harvest Moon Festival Today At Good Shepherd Plaza With Traditional Music, Dance & Dress - Roosevelt Island Is Not Just A Community, We're A Family That Respects Other Cultures Says Event Host Wendy Hersh President Of RIDA

It was a wonderful afternoon at Good Shepherd Plaza today as the Roosevelt Island community celebrated the Korean Harvest Moon Festival with performers from the Korean Traditional Music and Dance Center of New York

Event host Wendy Hersh, President of the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) introduced the program observing:

Roosevelt Island is not just a community, we are a family that respects other cultures.

Roosevelt Island resident Sonja Yang was the event emcee. She told the audience that the Korean Harvest Moon Festival, known as Chuseok, was a bit like the American Thanksgiving and explained the culture of the Holiday and of the dances.

Here are some scenes from today's Roosevelt Island Korean Harvest Moon Festival

and the Event Program.
Great job by the event organizers!

