Roosevelt Island Celebrates Korean Harvest Moon Festival Today At Good Shepherd Plaza With Traditional Music, Dance & Dress - Roosevelt Island Is Not Just A Community, We're A Family That Respects Other Cultures Says Event Host Wendy Hersh President Of RIDA
It was a wonderful afternoon at Good Shepherd Plaza today as the Roosevelt
Island community celebrated the Korean Harvest Moon Festival with performers from the
Korean Traditional Music and Dance Center of New York
Event host Wendy Hersh, President of the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association
(RIDA) introduced the program observing:
Roosevelt Island is not just a community, we are a family that respects other cultures.
Roosevelt Island resident Sonja Yang was the event emcee. She told the audience that the Korean Harvest Moon Festival, known as Chuseok, was a bit like the American Thanksgiving and explained the culture of the Holiday and of the dances.
Here are some scenes from today's Roosevelt Island Korean Harvest Moon
Festival
Great job by the event organizers!
0 comments :
Post a Comment