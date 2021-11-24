Great News! Trader Joe's Upper East Side Bridgemarket Store Under Queensboro Bridge On 59th Street Opening Thursday December 2, Only 1 Block From Roosevelt Island Tram
Great news for all the Roosevelt Island residents who have been asking when the new Trader Joe's at the Bridgemarket space underneath the Queensboro Bridge on 59th Street only one block from the Roosevelt Island Tram would open?
We got the answer today and it's Thursday, December 2. What a great holiday
present!
0 comments :
Post a Comment