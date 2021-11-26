Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Temporarily Relocating To Winter Home Under The Motorgate Helix Starting Tomorrow, November 27 - Big Reuse Food Scrap Drop Off Site Moving To Motorgate Helix Tomorrow Too
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is relocating from Good Shepherd Plaza to their temporary winter home under the Motorgate Helix starting this Saturday, November 27.
The move is necessary to be out of the inclement winter weather.
The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market at Motorgate Plaza under the Helix
is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather
and bad offering a wide variety of healthy and delicious tasting fruits,
vegetables and much more.
Also, the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site
The Big Reuse Food Scrap Drop-Off for compost program is year round each Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Starting Saturday 11/27/21 we move to the winter location near the helix Motorgate garage area along with the farmers market. Please drop your food scraps with the volunteers from the Haki Compost Collective for processing so we can return compost to our neighborhood landscapes and gardens. Let's help our essential workers by removing wet waste from our buildings. To volunteer please write to Hakicompost@gmail.com.Local resident and iDig2Learn Founder Christina Delfico reports that the Roosevelt Island November 6 Big Reuse Pumpkin Smash collected 1022 pounds of Halloween waste that was diverted from landfill.
