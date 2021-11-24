Roosevelt Island Southpoint Park $11 Million Shoreline Renovation Project Will Open To Public This Weekend Says RIOC President - Pedestrian Pathway Widened And Some Benches Repositioned To Face East River After Community Input
The $11 million
Roosevelt Island Shoreline renovation project
to fix the crumbling Southpoint Park seawall and provide public access to
previously fenced in areas adjacent to the East River will open this
weekend.
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp
(RIOC) President Shelton Haynes announced today on his
Instagram account:
... Southpoint Park Rip Rap Revetment project will be opening this weekend. This is one of those transformative projects that will truly enhance your Roosevelt Island experience. This $11million project has been completed on time and $1million under budget…. Kudos to our RIOC team and affiliates.
Today, I walked around the Southpoint Park shoreline area that is still behind
fencing facing Queens
and Manhattan
After earlier criticism by some residents, RIOC has re-positioned some, but not all, benches to now face the East River instead of facing away as they were originally installed.
Also, the pedestrian pathway on the Queens side appears to have been widened
after complaints by residents.
This is what the Southpoint Park Queens side shoreline looked like
before the renovation of the area.
More on the Southpoint Park shoreline renovation project, including some community opposition, at this prior post.
