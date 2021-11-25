Happy Thanksgiving From Roosevelt Island - Tradition, Family, Food, Football, Local History And Alice's Restaurant
Happy Thanksgiving Day wishes to everyone out there in Roosevelt Island
land and elsewhere. I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving!!!
In addition to family, great food, the Macy's Parade, Miracle on 34th Street, March of the Wooden Soldiers and football, listening to Arlo Guthrie's rendition of Alice's Restaurant on WNEW-FM was, for me, a wonderful Thanksgiving tradition.Roosevelt Island Historical Society President Judy Berdy shares a Thanksgiving story from Roosevelt Island's past when it was known as Welfare Island and housed a penitentiary. Also, former blogger Roosevelt Island 360 tells us about the first Roosevelt Island Thanksgiving in 1975.
A former station DJ remembers Thanksgiving and Arlo Guthrie this way on the blog All Mixed Up Radio.
Every year a couple of days before Thanksgiving, it starts. It's slow at first, and then turns into a non-stop avalanche of phone calls. And no matter how many times a station runs promo announcements telling people exactly when it will be played, the calls still come.Yes, in the olden days people used to listen to music on the radio. Imagine that!
"What time are you playing 'Alice's Restaurant?'"...
Here's a snippet of Alice's Restaurant with Arlo Guthrie and Johnny Cash
and the full song with scenes from the movie.
Image From Roosevelt Island 360
Here's scenes from today's Macy's Thanksgiving Parade at Central Park West.
Happy Thanksgiving Roosevelt Islanders!!!!!!!!
