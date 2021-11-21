Roosevelt Island Annual Christmas Tree Sale, Order Online By November 24, Pick Up At The Helix, Delivery Available Too - 25% Of Every Purchase Will Support PS/IS 217 PTA
According to the Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 school PTA:
PS/IS 217's annual Christmas tree fundraiser is back this year!
25% of all Christmas Tree sales will be donated to the PTA of PS/IS 217, so this is a great way to help support our school while enjoying some holiday cheer!
We have a new local tree grower that we are partnering with this year: Greg's Trees -- We look forward to developing this partnership over the next few years.
Pickup will be at the Helix (close to Foodtown Supermarket) on a date of your choosing:
Saturday November 27th,
Friday December 3rd,
Saturday December 11th.
We will follow up with each order to confirm your pickup date. There will be an assortment of trees to choose from according to the size of tree that you purchased.
Prices below are inclusive of the NYC sales tax of 8.875%.
Did you know that it takes 10 years to grow a five foot tree???
Click here to order your Roosevelt Island Christmas Tree and help support the PS/IS 217 PTA.
0 comments :
Post a Comment