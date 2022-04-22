Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident, FDNY Captain & Korean War Veteran John Connolly Died April 9 At Age Of 89 - Celebrate His Life Sunday April 24 At Chapel Of The Good Shepherd Memorial Service
Daniel Jordan reports:
My stepfather, John Connolly was a Korean War Vet, and retired FDNY captain that passed away on April 9th. He was a long time resident of Rivercross. We are holding a memorial service on Sunday the 24th in the chapel of the Good Shepherd at 2pm. Please join us in celebrating the life of John Connolly.
