Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident, FDNY Captain & Korean War Veteran John Connolly Died April 9 At Age Of 89 - Celebrate His Life Sunday April 24 At Chapel Of The Good Shepherd Memorial Service

Daniel Jordan reports:



My stepfather, John Connolly was a Korean War Vet, and retired FDNY captain that passed away on April 9th. He was a long time resident of Rivercross. We are holding a memorial service on Sunday the 24th in the chapel of the Good Shepherd at 2pm. Please join us in celebrating the life of John Connolly.

Condolences to the family and friends of Mr Connolly.