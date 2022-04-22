You're Invited To Opening Reception For Roosevelt Island Resident and Artist Tony Vita's Solo Exhibition "Emporium" Saturday April 23 At Gallery RIVAA

You're invited to the Saturday April 23 opening reception for Roosevelt Island resident and artist Tony Vita's solo exhibition Emporium



at Gallery RIVAA.



According to Gallery RIVAA:

Dear all, You are cordially invited to the opening reception of RIVAA artist Tony Vita's solo exhibition - EMPORIUM, on Saturday, April 23rd, from 6-9 pm at Gallery RIVAA.



Opening Reception: Saturday, April 23, 6-9 pm Exhibition Dates: April 16, 2022 - May 15, 2022 Location: 527 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York, NY 10044 Website

Hope to see you there! Regards, RIVAA

Take a virtual tour of the exhibit with Tony Vita (click on full screen icon at bottom right of video for better viewing)



but make sure to see it in person.

For more info about Mr Vita's work, check out his website