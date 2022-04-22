You're Invited To Opening Reception For Roosevelt Island Resident and Artist Tony Vita's Solo Exhibition "Emporium" Saturday April 23 At Gallery RIVAA
You're invited to the Saturday April 23 opening reception for Roosevelt Island resident and artist Tony Vita's solo exhibition Emporium
at Gallery RIVAA.
You are cordially invited to the opening reception of RIVAA artist Tony Vita's solo exhibition - EMPORIUM, on Saturday, April 23rd, from 6-9 pm at Gallery RIVAA.
Opening Reception: Saturday, April 23, 6-9 pmExhibition Dates: April 16, 2022 - May 15, 2022Location: 527 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York, NY 10044Hope to see you there!Regards, RIVAA
Take a virtual tour of the exhibit with Tony Vita (click on full screen icon at bottom right of video for better viewing)
For more info about Mr Vita's work, check out his website
