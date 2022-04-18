Scenes From Last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Little League Opening Day, Watch Kids Play Ball, Interview With Coach Danny & Arya And City Council Member Julie Menin Throws Out Ceremonial First Ball
The Roosevelt Island Beacon Program Little League (RILL) 10 game baseball season began last Saturday morning at Capobianco Field starting with T-Ball players (5-6 year olds), followed by the Minors Division (7-10 years old) and then the Majors Division (11-15 years old).
It was a beautiful spring day for baseball. Here's a look at some of the action from a Minors game.
Meet RILL organizers Danny Brasco and Arya Shirazi who tell us and NYC Council Member Julie Menin about the League.
According to Coach Danny:
Arya and I have been running it for five years now. It's a non-profit league, it's totally free.
200 plus kids some years on the Island and off island come to play in this league and it's really been a gem of the community.
I grew up here, played in the league myself and it had a very profound impact on me as a kid and now it's a privilege to run it as well with Arya who comes from Queens and brings his kids and has made an amazing impact on the island too... ... Baseball is a fantastic metaphor for life and that's the fabric and culture that we build in our league...
Roosevelt Island's NYC Council Member Julie Menin attended opening day and said:
I'm so happy to be here. We were thrilled to be a sponsor of this. It's so important to have the kids out here having fun, playing sports and learning great life lessons so we're thrilled to be a small part of this.
Coach Arya added:
It's just a great. What better way to spend a beautiful spring day than out here with kids of all ages playing baseball. It's a real treat.
Ms Menin threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the first Majors game and also congratulated the players in the Minors Division after their game with a traditional good game handshake.
Play ball ⚾️! Threw out the first pitch at at the #RooseveltIsland Beacon’s Little League Opening Day. Games are every Saturday at Roosevelt Island’s Capobianco Field from 8:45am-2pm #ChildCenterofNY pic.twitter.com/imD9QZx8Tx— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) April 16, 2022
The 2022 Roosevelt Island Little League opening day was not the first time Ms Menin threw out the first pitch at a baseball game. In 2019, she did it at a NY Mets game.
Come out to Capobianco Field on Saturdays thru June 18 to cheer for our Roosevelt Island Little League players.
More info, including game schedule, on the Roosevelt Island Little League website.
