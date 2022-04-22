Roosevelt Island Saturday Food Scrap Drop Off Site New Location Behind Church At Good Shepherd Plaza Farmers Market Starting Tomorrow - Sign Up To Volunteer For The Roosevelt Island Food Scrap Site With Haki Compost Collective
iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico reports:
Happy Earth Day!
Starting 4/23/22, this Saturday the Haki Compost Collective volunteers
Please swing by to learn more and join the conversation. One third of NYC's waste stream is organic material like food scraps and since 2015, when Big Reuse began processing our scraps, Roosevelt Island has diverted over 230,000 pounds of scraps from landfill! Every Saturday from 9am to 2pm stop by and if you wish to volunteer write Hakicompost@gmail.com to join the next training.
Watch Ms Delfico describe the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Food
Scrap Drop Off to a visiting group from a
Big Reuse Compost Bike tour last June.
