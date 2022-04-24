Can't Beat The Stunning Views Of NYC East River Waterfront & Skyline From Roosevelt Island Panorama Room Rooftop Cocktail Bar At The Graduate Hotel On Cornell Tech Campus
You can't beat these NYC East River Waterfront and Skyline views seen this afternoon from the Roosevelt Island Panorama Room rooftop cocktail bar at the Graduate Hotel.
Click on the full screen icon at bottom right of video for great view.
Here's the food menucocktail menu.
The Panorama Room is open Wednesday - Sunday.are listed here and Graduate Hotel jobs here.
