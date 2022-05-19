Thursday, May 19, 2022

Get Your Tickets Now To See Roosevelt Island MST&DA Teen Theatre Perform Musical Comedy Whodunit "Curtains" This Weekend Friday May 20 - Sunday May 22

The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Teen Theatre program presents the musical comedy whodunit Curtains this weekend, Friday May 20 - Sunday May 22

According to MST&DA:

Come see MSTDA Teen Theatre’s Whodunit Musical Comedy: “CURTAINS” 

“It’s the brassy, bright, and promising year of 1959. Boston’s Colonial Theatre is host to the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage the entire cast & crew are suspects. Enter a local detective, who just happens to be a musical theatre fan! Packed with glorious tunes and a witty, charming script filled with delightful characters, CURTAINS is a hilarious journey for both performers and the audience.” – Theatrical Rights Worldwide

Get your tickets now 

to see some very talented Roosevelt Island young people from the MST&DA Teen Theatre perform Curtains this weekend. 

Here's a snippet of a 2019 Theory Of Relativity Performance by MST&DA Teen Theatre.

More info about MST&DA programs and classes available at their website.

