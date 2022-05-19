Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island In Blue, Adib Mansour Joins The Thrive Real Estate Team/Compass With Mission To Find The Right Home For You

The Thrive Real Estate Team/Compass is thrilled to announce our new multi-talented team member, Adib Mansour . A longtime resident of Roosevelt Island with the mission to find the right home for clients while creating a seamless, successful real estate experience. He's deeply passionate about the local community and works tirelessly as a youth advocate.

ARE YOU LIVING IN YOUR DREAM HOME



What is you dream home? What features should it possess before you call it the house of your dreams? There are so many variables that play in that decision. The first one and most important: it is a personal matter.

However, one thing is clear, an ideal home satisfies its occupants' needs. It must be functional while being pleasant. It must also complement its residents' lifestyle and, offer a relaxed mood for everyone.

We can help you find your dream home!

