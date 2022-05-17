Tuesday, May 17, 2022

NYPD Emergency Services Talks Queens Woman Down From Jumping Off Roosevelt Island Bridge Yesterday Morning

A Tipster reported being told by the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department yesterday of a person attempting to jump from the Roosevelt Island Bridge into the East River and shares this photo showing the NYPD response.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department 24 Hour Blotter reports about the incident:
05/17/22 – 1139 – 36 Ave Bridge - Aided – EMS, NYPD, and PSD Responded – Transported to hospital

A NYPD spokeperson adds that a 31 year old Queens female residing at Vernon B'lvd was talked down from jumping off the Roosevelt Island Bridge by NYPD Emergency Services Unit at approximately 11:30 AM and transported to a hospital.

