NYPD Emergency Services Talks Queens Woman Down From Jumping Off Roosevelt Island Bridge Yesterday Morning

A Tipster reported being told by the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department yesterday of a person attempting to jump from the Roosevelt Island Bridge into the East River and shares this photo showing the NYPD response.

05/17/22 – 1139 – 36 Ave Bridge - Aided – EMS, NYPD, and PSD Responded – Transported to hospital



A NYPD spokeperson adds that a 31 year old Queens female residing at Vernon B'lvd was talked down from jumping off the Roosevelt Island Bridge by NYPD Emergency Services Unit at approximately 11:30 AM and transported to a hospital.