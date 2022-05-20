You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Opening Reception For Liu Shiming Sculpting The Chinese Spirit Exhibition Saturday May 21 - Get Your Hands In Clay Workshops Too

According to Gallery RIVAA:

We are delighted to announce the exhibition of revered sculptor Liu Shiming (1926-2010), hosted by the Liu Shiming Art Foundation and curated by Fran Kaufman, at Gallery RIVAA, 527 Main St. on Roosevelt Island in New York City.

Liu Shiming Sculpting the Chinese Spirit: Vitality in Stillness

Opening Reception: Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 2 -5 PM



The works are from a museum in China, the Liu Shiming Foundation.

Also on May 22nd and May 28th there will be clay workshops for children and families.

Registration is encouraged. The workshops are from 11-5.