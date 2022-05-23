Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine And RIDA Give Out Free Covid Self Testing Kits And Hand Sanitizers At Farmers Market Last Saturday - BP President Levine Urges Roosevelt Island Residents To Protect Yourself From Covid And Get Vaccine Booster

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIOC) handed out free Covid 19 self testing kits and hand sanitizers at the Farmers Market in Good Shepherd Plaza last Saturday.

RIDA President Wendy Hersh reports that over 400 of the Covid home testing kits and hand sanitizers were distributed on Saturday.

Manhattan Borough President Levine also encouraged Roosevelt Island residents to be vaccinated and to get your Covid booster shots.

The NY Times has more information on Covid 19 booster shots.

In a sign of growing concern about the spread of new coronavirus infections, the CDC is now saying that all people 50 or older should get a second booster shot if at least four months have passed since their first booster dose. https://t.co/2G25x4QEmX — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 21, 2022

According to a May 19, 2022 statement from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):