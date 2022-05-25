Mark Your Calendar - Roosevelt Island Day Coming Up Saturday June 11 - Community Beautification, Planting Activities, Yoga, Bike Adjustments/Fine Tuning, Yoga, Clothing Drop Offs, Book Swap, Plogging, Scoop-A -Poop, Children's Sing -A -Long & More

It’s that time of year again, Roosevelt Island Day! Come out and join us for a day of celebration of Roosevelt Island on Saturday, June 11th, from 11 AM – 2 PM.

Bring your family and friends to our fun and activities, located at Blackwell Plaza, the Meditation Lawn, and other areas throughout Main St. and learn more info from our local community organizations. This rain or shine event will include:

Yoga

Bike Repair

Clothing Drop-off

Free Book Swap

Battery Recycling Drop-off and

More!