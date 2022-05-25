Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Mark Your Calendar - Roosevelt Island Day Coming Up Saturday June 11 - Community Beautification, Planting Activities, Yoga, Bike Adjustments/Fine Tuning, Yoga, Clothing Drop Offs, Book Swap, Plogging, Scoop-A -Poop, Children's Sing -A -Long & More

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)

It’s that time of year again, Roosevelt Island Day! Come out and join us for a day of celebration of Roosevelt Island on Saturday, June 11th, from 11 AM – 2 PM.

Bring your family and friends to our fun and activities, located at Blackwell Plaza, the Meditation Lawn, and other areas throughout Main St. and learn more info from our local community organizations. This rain or shine event will include:

Yoga 

Bike Repair 

Clothing Drop-off 

Free Book Swap 

 Battery Recycling Drop-off and 

More!

