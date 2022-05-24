New Southtown Roosevelt Island Dog Run Coming To Area Next To Ferry Dock Beneath Queensboro Bridge As Proposed By RIOC And RIRA - Will It Bring Solution To Community Divided Over Unleashed Dogs, Poop, And Reality Of Roosevelt Island Dog Population?

As reported May 2:

Unleashed Dogs Running On Roosevelt Island Ball Fields Results In Complaints From Parents, Other Residents And Tickets From RIOC PSD Enforcing Dog Ban On Fields - Owners Say No Safe Place For Their Dogs And Start Petition For Off Leash Hours And New Dog Run

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes reported to the May 19 RIOC Board Of Directors meeting (full video of meeting here) that in the next 3 to 4 weeks the North Dog Run near the Octagon building will be upgraded and that longer term plans include a Dog Run in Lighthouse Park.

Also, Mr Haynes announced a Southtown "temporary" dog run to be developed in the area next to the Ferry Dock landing under the Queensboro Bridge and appeared to say it would be ready in about a month.

Mr Haynes added that a more permanent solution for a Southtown Dog Run will be located in the area between the Hudson Related Riverwalk Building 8 and Building 9 when construction of Building 9 is completed. It is anticipated that Building 9 construction will begin in the next few months.

However, it is possible that the "Temporary" Dog Run, if successful, will become permanent.

But, today RIOC Tweeted the Temporary Dog run near the Ferry Dock will open in the Fall:



The existing southern dog run will be ready for public usage late next week. This dog run will be open to the public until the fall as the construction for Southtown Building 9 is set to begin. Once that work commences, the temporary dog run near the ferry will be open. pic.twitter.com/1KPct9wRWI — RIOC NYS (@RIOCny) May 24, 2022

During Mr Haynes discussion of plans for Roosevelt Island dog runs, RIOC Director Michael Shinozaki urged Roosevelt Island building owners to take more responsibility by providing space for their resident's dogs since the building ownership suggested Roosevelt Island was a 'dog friendly" place as an inducement for new owners and residents.

Here is the dog discussion during Mr Haynes' President's Report.



Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) President Rossana Ceruzzi and RIRA Island Services Committee Chair Raul Cavazos-Binder have been working to find a solution and compromise among community members holding a variety of viewpoints on the subject of Dog Runs and off leash running.

According to Ms Ceruzzi:

It took significant effort of RIRA working closely with RIOC’s President Haynes and finally, the dog park is well on its way to being built. Soon dog parents will enjoy the outdoors with their four-legged friends thanks to a brand-new dog park that will be a great addition to RI. It has been longer than expected in the making due to the pandemic, but it is now on the way. Amenities will include water fountains for humans and doggies, especially for the summer when dogs can get easily overheated and so everyone will stay hydrated, dog-waste bag dispensers, dedicated trash receptacles and much more. Also, general park rules/etiquette will be in place including owners picking up after their dogs, dogs being licensed and vaccinated for rabies, bringing no more than two dogs per household into the park, not allowing female dogs in heat inside the park, limiting the small dog area of the park to canines under 30 pounds

Dr. Jennifer Heinen is a Roosevelt Island resident and dog owner who organized a petition drive for a new Southtown Dog Run and Off Leash hours for dogs on Firefighters Field. Dr. Heinen reports:



During the RIOC Board Meeting on the evening of 5/19, Shelton Haynes (RIOC CEO) announced a plan for the area between the ferry entrance and the bridge to be used as a temporary dog run; this area currently contains debris, concrete slabs, and rocks. While this could be a potential solution, I have significant concerns about the ability to make this space safe for our pets (he provided no details on the approach to this). RIOC's lack of transparency and lack of input from the dog community are worrying. I propose that a dog-owning representative be present in every meeting regarding these issues, and an exact plan of renovation for that spot be publicly provided for comment. I fear that resources that are not deemed safe and reasonable by dog owners will not be utilized; this could result in continued rising tensions among community members until an approach approved by the dog community is adopted. We also require additional information about long-term plans for a new state-of-the-art dog run for South Town, for which funding has already been provided by Related. Transparency is a matter of respect for all Roosevelt Island citizens, and I hope to have more of it from RIOC in the future.

Dr. Heinen described the hazardous conditions at Southtown Dog Run in a letter read by RIOC General Counsel Gretchen Robinson during the May 19 RIOC Board Meeting Public Session.



Earlier today, RIOC workers were laying new soil and repairing the current Southtown Dog Run



Here's the site for new Southtown "temporary" next to ferry dock beneath the Queensboro Bridge.

The RIRA Isand Services Committee will be meeting tomorrow, May 25 at 6:30 PM via Zoom to discuss this issue more.You're invited to attend. Here's the Zoom link. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/ 89630683903

9:10 PM - The RIRA Public Safety Committee discussed the issue of unleashed dogs with RIOC Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso during meeting this evening.

Here's the discussion.