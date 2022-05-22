Three Women Robbed At Gunpoint Of 86 Thousand Dollars Worth Of Jewelry And Other Items In Front Of Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel On Cornell Tech Campus Last Night

Last evening at about 8 PM I started receiving multiple reports from residents that a woman was robbed at gunpoint on Roosevelt Island's Main Street. The residents reporting the armed robbery learned about the incident from their Citizen App shown in screenshot of video below.

I went to see what happened and upon approaching 530 Main Street noticed that everything appeared to be a normal Roosevelt Island springtime Saturday night, people were eating outside at Nisi, hanging out by the bell in Good Shepherd Plaza and otherwise enjoying the evening. Nobody I spoke to knew about or had any information about an armed robbery occurring in the area just a few minutes earlier.

But, there was a NYPD vehicle with several officers in the Breezeway across from Good Shepherd Plaza.

I asked the officers if a woman had been robbed at gunpoint and they confirmed that it happened but had very little additional information other than there were no injuries.

Following up today, I was told by the NYPD that at approximately 7:30 PM last night, two women were inside a vehicle and one woman was outside the car when 3 men approached them with firearms and robbed the women of Eighty Thousand Six Hundred Dollars ($80,600) worth of jewelry including a wedding ring, Gucci Slippers, Dior Purse, Cartier Watch and Bracelet, Hermes Kelly Bag and Bracelet as well as other items. The three suspects then drove away in another vehicle.

There was some initial confusion as to where the robbery occurred.

The Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department Daily blotter reported the incident happened at 22 North Loop Road which is the Graduate Hotel on the Cornell Tech campus.



05/21/22 – 1950 -22 North Loop Road – Robbery – NYPD, PSD Responded – Report Filed

At first NYPD said the robbery happened at 530 Main Street. But later in the day, the NYPD confirmed the location of the Robbery was in front of 22 North Loop Road, the site of the Graduate Hotel.

The incident is under active investigation.

Will update when more information becomes available.