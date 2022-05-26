Roosevelt Island PS 217 Kindergarten Gifted & Talented Program Getting 25 More Seats - Mayor Adams Announces Applications For Expanded NYC Schools Gifted & Talented Program Will Open May 31 - NYC Kids Rise College Savings Program For Kindergartners Info Too

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced last Tuesday that applications for expanded NYC Department Of Education (DOE) Gifted & Talented program seats will open Tuesday, May 31. According to this May 24 NYC Mayor's Office Press Release:

“By expanding our Gifted & Talented program to all New York City districts, we are giving every young person an opportunity to grow, to learn, to explore their talents and imagination, and we are making sure no child is left behind,” said Mayor Adams. “Working with families, teachers, and community leaders, we were able to make this expansion happen, and now students from every school district will be able to access a Gifted & Talented program.”

“Family and community engagement is critical to the success of our students and of this program,” said Chancellor Banks. “Thank you to our superintendents, community leaders, and families for working together with us to ensure there is access to the Gifted & Talented program in every community. We are also grateful to our pre-K teachers for undertaking this enormous effort to ensure that each and every student is screened for this opportunity....”