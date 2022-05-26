Thursday, May 26, 2022

Roosevelt Island PS 217 Kindergarten Gifted & Talented Program Getting 25 More Seats - Mayor Adams Announces Applications For Expanded NYC Schools Gifted & Talented Program Will Open May 31 - NYC Kids Rise College Savings Program For Kindergartners Info Too

NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced last Tuesday that applications for expanded NYC Department Of Education (DOE) Gifted & Talented program seats will open Tuesday, May 31. According to this May 24 NYC Mayor's Office Press Release

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David C. Banks today announced that applications for the expanded kindergarten and third grade Gifted & Talented programs will open next Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

“By expanding our Gifted & Talented program to all New York City districts, we are giving every young person an opportunity to grow, to learn, to explore their talents and imagination, and we are making sure no child is left behind,” said Mayor Adams. “Working with families, teachers, and community leaders, we were able to make this expansion happen, and now students from every school district will be able to access a Gifted & Talented program.”

“Family and community engagement is critical to the success of our students and of this program,” said Chancellor Banks. “Thank you to our superintendents, community leaders, and families for working together with us to ensure there is access to the Gifted & Talented program in every community. We are also grateful to our pre-K teachers for undertaking this enormous effort to ensure that each and every student is screened for this opportunity....”

Roosevelt Island's PS 217

will be among the schools with an expanded kindergarten Gifted & Talented program. I asked the NYC Department of Education (DOE):

How many additional seats will be available for the Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Kindergarten Gifted and Talented Program

A DOE spokesperson replied:

25 seats.

CBS New York has more on the Gifted and Talented program 

 and application process.

I asked PS 217 Principal Mandana Beckman and the school's PTA for comment on the expanded Roosevelt Island Kindergarten Gifted & Talented program but have not received a reply yet. Will update with any new info.

More info on NYC Gifted & Talented program here.

Also:

Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side NYC Council Member Julie Menin adds:

Here's more. 

