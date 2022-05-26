Roosevelt Island PS 217 Kindergarten Gifted & Talented Program Getting 25 More Seats - Mayor Adams Announces Applications For Expanded NYC Schools Gifted & Talented Program Will Open May 31 - NYC Kids Rise College Savings Program For Kindergartners Info Too
NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced last Tuesday that applications for expanded NYC Department Of Education (DOE) Gifted & Talented program seats will open Tuesday, May 31. According to this May 24 NYC Mayor's Office Press Release:
Gifted & Talented program. I asked the NYC Department of Education (DOE):
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David C. Banks today announced that applications for the expanded kindergarten and third grade Gifted & Talented programs will open next Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
“By expanding our Gifted & Talented program to all New York City districts, we are giving every young person an opportunity to grow, to learn, to explore their talents and imagination, and we are making sure no child is left behind,” said Mayor Adams. “Working with families, teachers, and community leaders, we were able to make this expansion happen, and now students from every school district will be able to access a Gifted & Talented program.”
“Family and community engagement is critical to the success of our students and of this program,” said Chancellor Banks. “Thank you to our superintendents, community leaders, and families for working together with us to ensure there is access to the Gifted & Talented program in every community. We are also grateful to our pre-K teachers for undertaking this enormous effort to ensure that each and every student is screened for this opportunity....”
How many additional seats will be available for the Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Kindergarten Gifted and Talented Program
A DOE spokesperson replied:
25 seats.
CBS New York has more on the Gifted and Talented program
I asked PS 217 Principal Mandana Beckman and the school's PTA for comment on the expanded Roosevelt Island Kindergarten Gifted & Talented program but have not received a reply yet. Will update with any new info.
Does your kindergartener go to @nycschools? Regardless of your family's income or immigration status, the @nyckidsrise #SaveForCollege Program is for you! Activate your child’s new NYC Scholarship Account so we start saving for their future, together: https://t.co/OZ6X5cOsl0 pic.twitter.com/PUk5IJVKIo— NYC Youth & Comm. (@NYCYouth) May 26, 2022
Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side NYC Council Member Julie Menin adds:
We’re partnering with @NYCKidsRISE to put $100 into a college savings account for every @NYCSchools kindergartner this year — and every year going forward.— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 13, 2022
We’re investing in our future, especially for Black and Brown families who have long been denied opportunities to save. pic.twitter.com/4hGVDblsHm
As the creator & founding board chair of @NYCKidsRISE, I’m so excited to join @NYCMayor to celebrate that 97 percent of @NYCDOE students now have a college savings account! We started this program in 2016 and it is now citywide - truly a dream come true! pic.twitter.com/fzPNWsKf6s— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) May 13, 2022
