Sponsored Post - Advantage Day Camp Summer 2022 City Fun For City Kids At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, Tennis, Sports, Enrichment Classes, Art Activities, STEAM Projects, Chess, Lunch & More - Flexible Daily & Weekly Options For Busy Families, Schedule A Tour, We'd Love To See You
The Advantage Day Camp at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Summer Fun 2022
Your camper will get a fantastic summer camp experience right here in NYC! On the West Side at Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club or East Side at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club or the Wagner Middle School on the Upper East Side. LEARN & GROW
Take enrichment classes and discover new levels of creativity and more with STEAM projects TRY SOMETHING NEW
Learn or improve your tennis game, take up chess, express yourself with an art project COME VISIT ANYTIME!
East side/Roosevelt Island, 212.935.0250 ,
Upper East Side/Wagner Middle School, 646.884.9648 or
West side/Manhattan Plaza Racquet Club, 212.594.0554.
We’d love to see you! Advantage Camps
0 comments :
Post a Comment