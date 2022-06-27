Wednesday June 29 Advanced First Come First Serve Online Registration For Roosevelt Island Residents Of 1500 Hundred Tickets To FDR Four Freedoms Park Macy's July 4 Fireworks Celebration Viewing
RIOC Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown discussed July 4 Fireworks Celebration preparations with the Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee during a June 21 meeting.
It’s almost time to reserve your tickets! Registration for the Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Family Fireworks Celebration will be opening, Wednesday, June 29th, at 12 PM for residents. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to register for advanced tickets. If any tickets remain, they will be released to the public on Friday, July 1st 12 PM.
How do I get resident access to tickets?
- Residents must sign up for RIOC Advisories.
- The resident access code will be posted via the Advisory system prior to the ticket registration period.
- Sign Up for RIOC Advisories!
- Unable to sign up? Stop into PSD Headquarters, valid island resident I.D. required, to get the resident code.
Event Information
- FDR Four Freedoms State Park will host a limited-ticket viewing from 6 PM-10:30 PM:
- Registration is required and will open to island residents on Wednesday, June 29th at 12 PM.
- 1,500 tickets are available for Four Freedoms Park.
- You can register for up to FOUR (4) free tickets PER HOUSEHOLD using your name, address, and email address.
- Only attendees with tickets will be allowed to enter Four Freedoms Park; no tickets will be available at the door.
- Ticket holders MUST bring a digital or printed ticket with barcode to gain access to FFP.
- No entry is permitted after 9 PM. Latecomers will not be admitted.
- Southpoint Park will be closed for the day.
For an alternative way of viewing the fireworks celebration on Roosevelt Island, see details below:
The Cornell Tech campus lawn will be open and available to the public as a viewing location, starting at 12 PM:
- No ticket is needed for access.
- Entrance is first-come, first serve.
- All visitors will be subject to airport-style security.
- No entry is permitted after 9 PM. Latecomers will not be admitted.
All attendees who have NOT been vaccinated against COVID-19 are reminded to kindly wear a mask throughout the event.
Please be aware that upon any potential safety concerns or overcrowding, we reserve the right to limit access to Roosevelt Island and the fireworks viewing locations.
Chief Brown reported that:
- Roosevelt Island residents will have one day advanced notice to register for 1500 available tickets to view the July 4 Fireworks at FDR Four Freedoms Park. Tickets usually are gone in the first 15 minutes,
- Ticket holders will be searched before entering FDR Four Freedoms Park,
- 10 to 12 thousand people will be allowed on the Cornell Tech campus to view the fireworks. No tickets needed.
- Security precautions are same this year as last year,
- People will not be allowed to stay and view the Fireworks in Southpoint Park on their way to FDR Park and
- Roosevelt Island residents will be able to drive over the Roosevelt Island Bridge after 3 PM to park their cars in the Motorgate Garage.
TICKETING
Ticketed Attendees
- Have access to FDR Four Freedoms State Park beginning at 6:00PM
- Will receive a stamp
- Must enter no later than 9:00PM
- Reentry is not permitted
- There are no tickets available on-site
Non-ticketed Attendees
- Will have access to the lawns at Cornell Tech starting at 12:00PM
- Once capacity is reached, further admittance will not be permitted
- Must enter by 9:00PM
AMENITIES
- Food Trucks
- Eight (8) trucks in total
- Will be located on West Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech
- Restroom Locations (all locations have ADA accessible restrooms)
- South end of Firefighter’s Field
- West of the Tram Station
- West Loop Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech
- East Loop Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech
- South Loop Road at bottom of Cornell Tech lawns
- Southpoint park entrance
- Cooling Center Locations
- Tram Plaza
- Just north of the East Road checkpoint #1 (East Road just south of Sportspark)
- Just north of the West Road checkpoint #1 (west side of Sportspark)
- West Road near the lawns at Cornell Tech
- West side of Southpoint Park, just south of the comfort station
- First Aid Locations
- West Road, towards the southwest side of the lawns at Cornell Tech
- The southeast side of Southpoint Park, north of the Smallpox Hospital
TRANSPORTATION
- Roosevelt Island Tramway
- For access to Manhattan
- Will run on its rush hour schedule from 7:00AM to 8:00PM with both cabins operating at full capacity
- The Tramway may be temporarily shut down if the viewing areas/island reach capacity
- There will be no Tram shuttle bus
- Subway
- F Train access to Manhattan/Brooklyn and Queens
- Visit mta.info/weekender or call 511 for information. For electronic updates, sign up for MTA alerts at MyMTAAlerts.
- NYC Ferry
- Service will end early on July 4th
- For more information, visit Ferry Schedules
- Q102
- Q102 Bus - The Q102 will not serve any stops on Roosevelt Island during preparation and viewing for the Macys 4th of July Fireworks. Buses will operate in both directions between 27th Ave at 2nd St. and Vernon Blvd. at 36th Ave., the last stop.
- Roosevelt Island Red Bus
- Will run on its weekday schedule
- There will be no Octagon express bus
- Citi Bike
- There will be no Citi Bike stations available from Sunday, July 3rd until Tuesday, July 5th.
- Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) Shuttle
- Will run from 6:00PM to 10:30PM from Tram Plaza to the east entry gate in Southpoint Park
- Parking
- Will be restricted in the following areas:
- From the Meditation Lawn to 250 Main Street on the West side.
- Around the entire Cornell Tech campus (North, South, East, and West Loop Roads).
- The area in the vicinity of 250-281 Main Street.
- Residents who need to park in Motorgate Garage should do so by 3:00PM
IMPORTANT TIMES
- Between 12 PM – 3 PM residents will only be permitted to travel North bound from the helix and into the Motorgate.
- The lawns at Cornell Tech open at 12:00PM
- Residents looking to park in Motorgate Garage should do so before 3:00PM
- From 3 PM – 12 AM there will be no vehicular traffic onto the island EXCEPT emergency vehicles.
- FDR Four Freedoms State Park opens at 6:00PM
- The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) shuttle will operate from 6:00PM to 10:30PM from Tram Plaza to the east entry gate in Southpoint Park
- No one will be admitted to either viewing area (lawns at Cornell Tech, Southpoint Park/FDR Four Freedoms State Park) after 9:00PM
- The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is anticipated to start at approximately 9:25PM
Earlier today, I asked RIOC:
The RIOC July 4 Advisory says that Southpoint Park will be closed.Will it be open for FDR Park Ticket Holders to stay and picnic or watch the Fireworks at Southpoint Park?Last year Southpoint Park was open for any of the 1500 FDR Park Ticket Holders.
If Southpoint Park not open for FDR Park Ticket Holders, why not, since it was open last year.Also, will Roosevelt Island residents be able to drive their cars over Roosevelt Island bridge after 3 PM to park in the Motorgate garage?
No answer yet from RIOC. Will update if RIOC responds.
Here are scenes before, during and after the Roosevelt Island July 4 celebration last year.
