Wednesday June 29 Advanced First Come First Serve Online Registration For Roosevelt Island Residents Of 1500 Hundred Tickets To FDR Four Freedoms Park Macy's July 4 Fireworks Celebration Viewing

It’s almost time to reserve your tickets! Registration for the Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Family Fireworks Celebration will be opening, Wednesday, June 29th, at 12 PM for residents. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to register for advanced tickets. If any tickets remain, they will be released to the public on Friday, July 1st 12 PM.

How do I get resident access to tickets?

Residents must sign up for RIOC Advisories.

The resident access code will be posted via the Advisory system prior to the ticket registration period.

Sign Up for RIOC Advisories!

Unable to sign up? Stop into PSD Headquarters, valid island resident I.D. required, to get the resident code.

Event Information

FDR Four Freedoms State Park will host a limited-ticket viewing from 6 PM-10:30 PM:

Registration is required and will open to island residents on Wednesday, June 29th at 12 PM.

1,500 tickets are available for Four Freedoms Park.

You can register for up to FOUR (4) free tickets PER HOUSEHOLD using your name, address, and email address.

Only attendees with tickets will be allowed to enter Four Freedoms Park; no tickets will be available at the door.

Ticket holders MUST bring a digital or printed ticket with barcode to gain access to FFP.

No entry is permitted after 9 PM. Latecomers will not be admitted.

Southpoint Park will be closed for the day.

For an alternative way of viewing the fireworks celebration on Roosevelt Island, see details below:

The Cornell Tech campus lawn will be open and available to the public as a viewing location, starting at 12 PM:

No ticket is needed for access.

Entrance is first-come, first serve.

All visitors will be subject to airport-style security.

No entry is permitted after 9 PM. Latecomers will not be admitted.

All attendees who have NOT been vaccinated against COVID-19 are reminded to kindly wear a mask throughout the event.

Please be aware that upon any potential safety concerns or overcrowding, we reserve the right to limit access to Roosevelt Island and the fireworks viewing locations.