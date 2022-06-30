Sponsored Post - Stop By The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market This Saturday For Delicious And Healthy Local Homegrown Summertime Seasonal Fruits And Vegetables

this Saturday for delicious and healthy local homegrown summertime seasonal fruits and vegetables including peaches

tomatoes and candy onions,



zucchini

cucumbers

and much more from the Wengerd Family farm.

The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is a beloved member of our community - a place to purchase locally grown, healthy and deliciously tasting fresh fruits, vegetables and much more.

It's also a gathering spot to meet with our neighbors and learn about the latest neighborhood news and gossip.

The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market at Good Shepherd Plaza is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather and bad.

