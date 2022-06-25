Saturday, June 25, 2022

Roosevelt Island Summer Friday Night Scenes - Southpoint Park Outdoor Movie, East River Kayaking & Fishing On The Promenade

It was a lovely Friday evening last night for the the Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie series to begin at Southpoint Park with the showing of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and to watch East River kayakers paddling by. Also, just outside Southpoint Park on the waterfront promenade there were a lot of people fishing though I did not see many fish caught.

Hope you're having a good weekend.

