NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says Seems Like Everyone Is Smoking A Joint These Days - Roosevelt Island Residents Agree And Complain To RIOC, Nothing Law Enforcement Can Do Replies Public Safety Chief

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed a report about 311 odor complaints Friday, saying he smells a lot of marijuana these days. The mayor’s odorous observation came in response to a question about outdoor odor complaints being at an all-time high. https://t.co/AuvmQIROq2 pic.twitter.com/Inva3yGnQQ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 15, 2022

Many Roosevelt Island residents have been complaining recently about the smell of marijuana prevalent on our public streets, in residential building corridors and coming into their homes from nearby apartments.

During the August 16 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee meeting, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief Kevin Brown addressed the issue of marijuana smoking. According to Chief Brown:



One quality of life issue that that I will talk about ...is marijuana smoking. ... I've had discussions with the Manhattan District Attorney's office, I've had discussions with residents. Marijuana possession and smoking up to a certain amount is not against the law. It is decriminalized. We are constantly called to navigate the decriminalization of marijuana. We're doing the best that we can. We are talking to the buildings, to the residents and trying to keep a handle on this....

RIRA PSC Committee Chair Erin Feely-Nahem asked:

What area are you seeing the marijuana smoking?...

Chief Brown answered:



It's not prevalent on the promenades. It's right on Main Street. The smoking is right in front of the buildings, in the apartments. No one's hiding from smoking marijuana, it's right out in the open. We haven't had many complaints of any one smoking in the playgrounds or even the parks. People are just smoking walking down the street...

Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso reported PSD is getting many complaints from residents about marijuana smoking in nearby apartments.



Chief Brown added about marijuana smoking in the residential buildings:



It's not a Law Enforcement issue. It's almost like if we told somebody to put out a cigarette in their building. They're not committing a crime or even a violation.

Here's the RIRA PSC marijuana discussion with PSD Chief Kevin Brown.

Fox 5 New York has the Do's and Don't of Weed use in NY State.