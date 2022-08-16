"It's Nice To Be On The Island" - A Concert Film By Duo Extempore Explores The History And Stories Of Roosevelt Island With Specially Curated Improvisation, Watch And Enjoy

Duo Extempore interprets history, art, and space through music, exploring the very spaces in which they perform with specially curated improvisations. Through this unique storytelling process, the space itself becomes the score for impromptu pieces, bringing stories of the past into the present-day imagination.

it's nice to be on the island is a concert film by Duo Extempore, exploring the stories of Roosevelt Island in New York City's East River with specially curated improvisation.

Evan Jagels and Nicole Brancato are bold and sensitive improvisers, forging heartfelt connections with their audiences through their visceral collaborative energy. As sought-after artists with impressive versatility, their extensive credits include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Banff Centre of the Arts, NPR, the Blue Note in Germany, and the UniJazz Festival in the Czech Republic....