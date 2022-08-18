Update On Report Of August 17 Roosevelt Island Sexual Assault - RIOC Public Safety Chief Says Claim Unfounded And Alleged Victim Has Recanted Story

Yesterday I published a story based upon information provided by the NYPD Press Office of a 21 year old woman being raped in the area between the back of the Motorgate garage and FDNY Station



on the Roosevelt Island waterfront promenade facing Queens . According to the NYPD spokesperson:

... a 21 year old woman was raped in that area at approximately 2:00 this morning. The NYPD spokesperson added that a "Good Samaritan" walking nearby spotted the woman lying on the ground asking for help. Her dress was pulled down. The woman was taken to Cornell Hospital. The investigation is ongoing. No additional information available at this time....

Today, at about 4:45 PM, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown reports:

There has been some discussion within the community surrounding an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Roosevelt Island on or about August 17th. RIOC’s Public Safety Department and members of NYPD’s 114th Precinct conducted a thorough investigation into the matter and have determined that the claim was unfounded as there is no evidence that a crime has been committed; and the alleged victim has since recanted their story.