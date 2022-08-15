Monday, August 15, 2022

Want To Sing And Have Your Roosevelt Island Moment In The Spotlight? You're Invited To Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Monthly Open Mic/Piano Karaoke Thursday August 18 At The Sanctuary Event Space & Cafe

The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) presents Open Mic/Piano Karaoke at The Sanctuary event space/cafe (851 Main Street) Thursday evening August 18.

According to MST&DA:

MSTDA OPEN MIC

Thursday, 8/18 @ 7-9:30pm

FREE TO THE COMMUNITY!!!

See a sneak peek performance by The Monkey King Jr Cast! And a line-up of talented Roosevelt Island singers!

Join the monthly open mic/piano karaoke, hosted by MSTDA's Kimbirdlee & J-Fad!

Have your moment in the spotlight with live accompaniment by J-Fad!

Want to sing? CLICK HERE to sign up, or COME IN PERSON!

Location: The Sanctuary, 851 Main St, Roosevelt Island

Here's a sample from the July MST&DA Open Mic at The Sanctuary.

 CLICK HERE to sign up, or come in person to MST&DA Open Mic at The Sanctuary on Thursday August 18. 

Or come by to watch the Open Mic event and enjoy the food and drink at The Sanctuary.

