Want To Sing And Have Your Roosevelt Island Moment In The Spotlight? You're Invited To Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Monthly Open Mic/Piano Karaoke Thursday August 18 At The Sanctuary Event Space & Cafe
The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) presents Open Mic/Piano Karaoke at The Sanctuary event space/cafe (851 Main Street) Thursday evening August 18.
MSTDA OPEN MIC
Thursday, 8/18 @ 7-9:30pm
FREE TO THE COMMUNITY!!!
See a sneak peek performance by The Monkey King Jr Cast! And a line-up of talented Roosevelt Island singers!
Join the monthly open mic/piano karaoke, hosted by MSTDA's Kimbirdlee & J-Fad!
Have your moment in the spotlight with live accompaniment by J-Fad!
Want to sing? CLICK HERE to sign up, or COME IN PERSON!
Location: The Sanctuary, 851 Main St, Roosevelt Island
Here's a sample from the July MST&DA Open Mic at The Sanctuary.
CLICK HERE to sign up, or come in person to MST&DA Open Mic at The Sanctuary on Thursday August 18.
Or come by to watch the Open Mic event and enjoy the food and drink at The Sanctuary.
