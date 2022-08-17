Shocking News, A 21 Year Old Woman Raped Overnight On Roosevelt Island Waterfront Promenade Near FDNY Station And Motorgate Garage

Earlier today a Roosevelt Islander Tipster reported yellow caution tape was blocking access to an area between the back of the Motorgate garage and FDNY Station on the waterfront promenade facing Queens and described it as a "crime scene".

I went to learn what happened and found NYPD officers



keeping people away from the blocked off area.

I was told " a major crime" was committed overnight in the area that was under investigation.

Later a NYPD spokesperson reported a 21 year old woman was raped in that area at approximately 2:00 this morning.

The NYPD spokesperson added that a "Good Samaritan" walking nearby spotted the woman lying on the ground asking for help. Her dress was pulled down. The woman was taken to Cornell Hospital. The investigation is ongoing. No additional information available at this time.



I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes and Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown for comment.

Will update if RIOC provides any information.



Last evening, August 16, Chief Brown met with the Roosevelt island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee to discuss a variety of issues.

Chief Brown repeated what he often says that Roosevelt Island is one of the safest communities in NYC. According to Chief Brown, during July there were 5 felonies on Roosevelt Island, 3 assaults, 1 Grand Larceny and 1 burglary.

Here's the full RIRA Public Safety Committee meeting discussion.

