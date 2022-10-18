Construction Of Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Building 9 With 7 Thousand Sq Ft RIOC Office Space, Temporary Relocation Of Southtown Dog Run To Firefighters Field, Commercial Trash Facility Across From Subway & More Items On Agenda Of In Person RIOC Real Estate Committee Meeting October 19

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors Real Estate Development Advisory Committee (REDAC) will meet in person for the first time since the start of the Covid Pandemic tomorrow, Wednesday October 19.

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):



PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 4:00 PM at the RIOC Operations Office, 680 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York.

Among the items on the Agenda are the construction of Riverwalk Building 9 next to Firefighters field and the temporary relocation of the Southtown Dog Run to Firefighters Field during Building 9 construction.

Also on the Agenda is installation of a permanent Southtown commercial trash enclosure in the area next to East Side Access ventilation tunnel across from the F train subway station..

Entering into a Sublease with Hudson Related for the construction and operation of Southtown Building 9

Entering into commercial sub-sublease with Hudson Related for 7,000 sq. ft of office space in Southtown Building 9 to be occupied by RIOC and used as its principal business location

Relocation of the temporary Dog Run during the construction of Southtown Building 9

Partial closure of Firefighters' Field during the construction of Southtown Building 9

Temporary relocation of the crosswalk along Main Street adjacent to the site during the construction of Southtown Building 9

Approval of sewer and sanitary connections necessary for the construction of Southtown Building 9 and associated road work

Installation of a permanent enclosure for commercial trash produced by commercial tenants in Southtown

Steam Tunnel Design and Construction Work

Here's more info on the Riverwqlk Building 9 development including video presentation by Hudson Related's David Kramer, Building 9 2019 ground lease rent deferral agreement between RIOC and Hudson Related and a community petition by some users of Southpoint Park objecting to the temporary relocation of Dog Run to Firefighters Field during the construction of Building 9.

According to the Save Firefighters Field petition organizer Rachel Dowling: