Construction Of Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Building 9 With 7 Thousand Sq Ft RIOC Office Space, Temporary Relocation Of Southtown Dog Run To Firefighters Field, Commercial Trash Facility Across From Subway & More Items On Agenda Of In Person RIOC Real Estate Committee Meeting October 19
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors Real Estate Development Advisory Committee (REDAC) will meet in person for the first time since the start of the Covid Pandemic tomorrow, Wednesday October 19.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 4:00 PM at the RIOC Operations Office, 680 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, New York.
Among the items on the Agenda are the construction of Riverwalk Building 9 next to Firefighters field and the temporary relocation of the Southtown Dog Run to Firefighters Field during Building 9 construction.
Image From RIOC
Image From RIOC
- Entering into a Sublease with Hudson Related for the construction and operation of Southtown Building 9
- Entering into commercial sub-sublease with Hudson Related for 7,000 sq. ft of office space in Southtown Building 9 to be occupied by RIOC and used as its principal business location
- Relocation of the temporary Dog Run during the construction of Southtown Building 9
- Partial closure of Firefighters' Field during the construction of Southtown Building 9
- Temporary relocation of the crosswalk along Main Street adjacent to the site during the construction of Southtown Building 9
- Approval of sewer and sanitary connections necessary for the construction of Southtown Building 9 and associated road work
- Installation of a permanent enclosure for commercial trash produced by commercial tenants in Southtown
- Steam Tunnel Design and Construction Work
Here's more info on the Riverwqlk Building 9 development including video presentation by Hudson Related's David Kramer, Building 9 2019 ground lease rent deferral agreement between RIOC and Hudson Related and a community petition by some users of Southpoint Park objecting to the temporary relocation of Dog Run to Firefighters Field during the construction of Building 9.
According to the Save Firefighters Field petition organizer Rachel Dowling:
Putting a dog park in Firefighter Field is a ludicrous idea that will interfere with kids and adults using the field for sports. Flying soccer balls and dog parks don’t mix, and the dog park will create a dangerous situation for humans and dogs alike.
Shelton Haynes doesn’t care about the community of Roosevelt Island. He would rather sugar coat what he’s doing with meaningless platitudes like “It’s an exciting time to be a Roosevelt Islander” while we watch our quality of life being steadily eroded. Further, no explanation has been given for this last minute decision.
We have 300 signatures on our petition representing community members opposed to having a dog park placed in Firefighter Field. Why isn’t Haynes listening? We deserve leadership that takes our concerns to heart and recognizes the value of our most precious asset- open space,
