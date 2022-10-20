Sportspark Renovations, 2022 Southpoint Park Halloween Extravaganza, Return Of Main Street Halloween Parade In 2023, Pickleball Courts Coming, Blackwell Park Renovations Among Topics Discussed By RIOC President Shelton Haynes In Community Report To Board Of Directors Tonight

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes presented his Community Report earlier this evening to the October 20 RIOC Board of Directors Meeting,

Among the topics discussed were:

iDig2Learn Pumpkin Smash taking place Saturday November 5



October 29 Halloween Extravaganza at Southpoint Park, the traditional Main Street Parade will return next year

Community engagement sessions will return in January 2023



Roosevelt Island Pickleball Court coming to Sportspark outside basketball court area and inside gym

Blackwell Park renovations, expanding playground areas and resurfacing basketball court. Community input will be sought on Blackwell Park improvements.



The Sportspark renovation is about 95% complete. Waiting for punch lists work to be completed and, Department of Buildings and FDNY inspections. Hope to open in a couple of months if not sooner.

Introduction of new VP of Communications Akeem Jamal

Return of regular meetings with local elected officials

Departure of RIOC Assistant VP Of Operations Altheria Jackson