Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Invites You To Opening Reception Of Unobserved Reality Exhibit By Artist Lilit Vahradyan Saturday Evening October 21 - Challenges 3 Dimensional Space Combining Flatness And Imagination Together
Gallery RIVAA:
You Are Invited to the October 21st opening reception of UNOBSERVED REALITY. View art by artist Lilit Vahradyan in her first exhibition at RIVAA GALLERY.
Please join us this Friday from 6-9 PM at RIVAA gallery, 527 Main Street. Lilit Vahradyan will be displaying her artwork in her one week solo exhibition. Lilit is an Armenian-American artist and a 2019 graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York.
Ms Vahradyan's Instagram Page adds:
Hi there artists, people and all friends! I will soon be having an Exhibition at the Gallery RIVAA on Roosevelt Island in New York City. This is a solo exhibition showing more than 50+ works. The exhibition will be up until the 27th.
Representing another world that challenges three dimensional space, encouraging a new approach of combining flatness and imagination together.
OPENING: October 21st, Friday, 6-9 PM! Where: 527 Main St, Roosevelt Island NY
"When she was young, she remembers having a dream, a nightmare about an ongoing chain of rhombuses. In a straight line, going vertical, and to this day she is still affected. It was yet the discomfort of the shapes in such a way, a never ending rhythm in dance."
