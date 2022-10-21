Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Invites You To Opening Reception Of Unobserved Reality Exhibit By Artist Lilit Vahradyan Saturday Evening October 21 - Challenges 3 Dimensional Space Combining Flatness And Imagination Together

Please join us this Friday from 6-9 PM at RIVAA gallery, 527 Main Street. Lilit Vahradyan will be displaying her artwork in her one week solo exhibition. Lilit is an Armenian-American artist and a 2019 graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Ms Vahradyan's Instagram Page adds:

Hi there artists, people and all friends! I will soon be having an Exhibition at the Gallery RIVAA on Roosevelt Island in New York City. This is a solo exhibition showing more than 50+ works. The exhibition will be up until the 27th.

Representing another world that challenges three dimensional space, encouraging a new approach of combining flatness and imagination together.

OPENING: October 21st, Friday, 6-9 PM! Where: 527 Main St, Roosevelt Island NY

"When she was young, she remembers having a dream, a nightmare about an ongoing chain of rhombuses. In a straight line, going vertical, and to this day she is still affected. It was yet the discomfort of the shapes in such a way, a never ending rhythm in dance."