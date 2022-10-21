You're Invited To Graduate Hotel Sweet Dreams Society Artists Showcase Celebration At Roosevelt Island Panorama Room Wednesday October 26 - Applications Open For New 2023 Artist Residency Program

Last September 9, the Graduate Hotel invited the Roosevelt Island community to celebrate:

... the end-of-residency of our Sweet Dreams Society artist, Geneva Bernal. Geneva has created two sculptures that will be placed in our lobby and viewable for all of the Islanders and public to see.... ... About - Pulling from Roosevelt Island’s fluid history and local fauna, Sanctuary explores the gradual development of finding home in a new place and what it means to each of us. Hosted in the lobby, this viewing party will feature Geneva's latest sculptures....

Ms Bernal

was inspired by the natural environment surrounding Roosevelt Island, particularly our Canadian Geese and Goslings,

to explore the concept of what Sanctuary means to different people.

Ms Bernal spoke to me about her Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Sweet Dreams Society Artist Residency and her Geese sculptures.



The Graduate Hotel adds:

Graduate Roosevelt Island is having one more celebration for all of our Sweet Dreams Society artist this October and we’re excited to share the announcement! Event: Sweet Dreams Society, 2022 Artist Showcase Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 7:00p.m. Cost: Free to attend, must RSVP $5 donation: Beverage + small bites provided About: Come by Panorama Room from 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. to browse the art, enjoy light bites, beverages and DJ sets from Grammy-award Winning DJ White Shadow (Aka Paul Blair) and Keith B. Each Sweet Dreams Society artist will show 3-4 works, also available for purchase after the show. The event is free to attend (ages 21+) when you RSVP, but the purchase of a $5 ticket will come with a free drink and appetizers at the event. 100% of proceeds will be donated back to the Sweet Dreams Society artists. Featured artists: • Geneva Bernal – Illustrator, Sculptor & Painter (Roosevelt Island) • Curtis Newkirk – Fine Artist (Richmond) • Alison Underwood – Visual Artist (Nashville) • Yen Azzaro – Illustrator & Graphic Recorder (Ann Arbor) • Tasya Abbot – Fiber Installation Artist (Berkeley) • Geovanni Barrios – Fiber Artist & Documentarian (New Haven) • Sam Watson – Illustrator (Athens) • Paige Huggon – Painter (Providence)

For more information

on the Graduate Hotel Sweet Dreams Society and to apply for the 2023 Artists residency program, including at Roosevelt Island, click here.