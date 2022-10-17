Monday, October 17, 2022

You're Invited To A Queer History Of The Women's House Of Detention Free Zoom Lecture By Author Hugh Ryan Tuesday October 18 Hosted By Roosevelt Island Historical Society And NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch

The Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) and New York Public Library Roosevelt Island branch are hosting a free virtual lecture - A Queer History Of The Women's House Of Detention by author Hugh Ryan via Zoom on Tuesday October 18 at 6:30 PM.

According to the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library branch

Hugh Ryan, historian and author of The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison, sheds light on this Greenwich Village Landmark that, from 1929 to 1974, incarcerated many women simply for the crimes of being poor and insufficiently feminine.

Hugh Ryan talks about his book "A Queer History Of The Women's House Of Detention  

in this June 2022 video interview. 

