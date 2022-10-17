You're Invited To A Queer History Of The Women's House Of Detention Free Zoom Lecture By Author Hugh Ryan Tuesday October 18 Hosted By Roosevelt Island Historical Society And NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch

Check out this fantastic trailer for THE WOMEN'S HOUSE OF DETENTION and then buy the book here! https://t.co/cz5NGZbVKn pic.twitter.com/yrsPF4pgzk — Hugh Ryan (@Hugh_Ryan) April 27, 2022

According to the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library branch:

Hugh Ryan, historian and author of The Women’s House of Detention: A Queer History of a Forgotten Prison, sheds light on this Greenwich Village Landmark that, from 1929 to 1974, incarcerated many women simply for the crimes of being poor and insufficiently feminine.

Hugh Ryan talks about his book "A Queer History Of The Women's House Of Detention

in this June 2022 video interview.