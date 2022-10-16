Scenes From Last Night's Roosevelt Island Hispanic Heritage Festival Celebration At Good Shepherd Plaza - A Beautiful Evening Honoring Hispanic Culture, Dancing, Music & Food With Live Performances Too

Roosevelt Island celebrating Hispanic Heritage ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PSLTqNzZt2 — Tricia Shimamura (@Tricia4NYC) October 15, 2022

The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association ( RIDA ) in collaboration with the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) & Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) hosted a Hispanic Heritage Festival celebration last evening at Good Shepherd Plaza.

MST&DA shares theses videos and reports on the celebration:



DANCING WAS HAPPENING IN THE PLAZA LAST NIGHT!! 🪘🎺💥Hispanic Heritage Festival brought out the community in dance and celebration! Shout outs to Wendy Hersh (Roosevelt Island Disabled Association), Ana Medina (RIOC, Youth Center Director) & Kristi Towey (MSTDA Executive Director), Public Safety, and the rest of the team for all their hard work! We al loved the Latin Vibes from DJ Zaire 🎤🙌 and @pena_verde_capoeira @penaverde75 and friends!!! So many of our MSTDA families were out to celebrate!! THANK YOU ALL.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival kicked off with a speech by special guest, NYS Senator @senatorserrano and inspiring words from Ana Medina (RIOC, Youth Center Director) and launched into a beautiful evening honoring hispanic culture, dance, music, and food! Live performances by @pena_verde_capoeira and friends & DJ Zaire!!! The MSTDA music table got everyone drumming!!! 🪘🎤🪘 It was such a blast!!! Thanks to everyone who organized, assisted and CAME TO PARTY!!!