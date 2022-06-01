We Have A New RIOC Director, Well Maybe Not So New - Roosevelt Island Resident Faye Christian To Be Appointed To RIOC Board Of Directors Tomorrow - Former 10 Year RIOC Director Returns To Board After Resigning In 2018

Three of the 9 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Director seats are currently vacant. Tomorrow there will be two vacant RIOC Board seats.

On May 24, Roosevelt Island resident Faye Christian was approved to be a member of the RIOC Board of Directors by the NY State Senate Finance Committee. Final approval of Ms Christian's appointment is expected tomorrow by the full NY State Senate.



Ms Christian's appointment to the RIOC Board was confirmed by a spokesperson for State Senate Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger. No other appointments to the RIOC Board have been made at this time added the spokesperson.

Ms Christian was first appointed to the RIOC Board in 2008 and resigned in 2018.

Ms Christian is shown below during a 2010 bike sharing demonstration.

Earlier today, I asked Ms Christian for comment. Have not heard back yet.

Also asked NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright for comment on Ms Christian's appointment. Have not heard back yet either.



More info on RIOC governance issues and Board nominees at this May 20, 2022 post.

With the recent NY State legislative redistricting, Roosevelt Island will be in Ms Krueger's State Senate District starting next year.



Stay tuned for more info.