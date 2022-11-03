Watch Video Of Roosevelt Island AVAC Underground Garbage Collection System Worker Explaining How Tubes Get Jammed And Fixed - Also, It's True That Lightning Strike Shut Down AVAC Briefly Last Month

As reported October 24:

The 2022 Open House New York featured a tour of the Roosevelt Island AVAC (Automatic Vacuum Collection) underground garbage collection system yesterday afternoon.

It was a fascinating tour led by TJ who works for NYC Sanitation Department at the Roosevelt Island AVAC facility....

Watch TJ explain how the Roosevelt Island AVAC tubes get jammed and fixed.



Watch the complete video of the AVAC tour.

TJ also confirmed a report by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) of an October 1 lightening strike at the AVAC facility which shut the service done that had been challenged as untrue and ridiculed by a local observer.

Here's more of the tour from inside the AVAC control room.