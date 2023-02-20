Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café Celebrating Mardi Gras February 21 With Fat Tuesday Daily Dish Special Of Gumbo Hush Puppies, King Cake & More, Also Black History Month Celebration February 23 Special Daily Dish Too - Check Out Cornell Tech Café Menu For This Week
Check out this week’s menu at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Café for Daily Hot Lunch Specials, Breakfast Staples, Make Your Own Salads, Flatbread and Neapolitan Pizza, Grab and Go Sandwiches/Salads, Soup, Coffee/Beverage Station & More.
The Cornell Tech Café is celebrating Mardi Gras tomorrow with a Fat Tuesday Daily Dish special including Classic or Vegan Gumbo, Hush Puppies, Hoppin John, Corn on the Cob and King Cake.
On Thursday, February 23, the Cafe is Celebrating Black History Month with a Special Daily Dish. Also, the Cafe will be raffling off 2 cookbooks written by African American chefs including one by renowned chef Marcus Samuelson.
The Cornell Tech Café is a great spot on Roosevelt Island for breakfast, lunch.
Cornell Tech Cafe!
