The Child Center Of NY At PS/IS 217 After School Reporters Launch Local Roosevelt Island Merchant Interview Series - Meet Roosevelt Pups Pet Store Owner Nema

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Children, Youth & Education Ad Hoc Committee Chair Adib Mansour reports:

The main reason for the project is for the students to understand the intricacies of how each of the businesses are conducted, then contribute echo friendly suggestions that help our community. The students will go beyond knowing what each store sells, what to eat at our restaurants or to looking through the window at the cute dogs. Through this project the students will learn how to be a reporter, interview our vendors, and help fight global warming on a local level.

RIRA’s Children, Youth & Education Committee’s mission is to connect the youth of the island with its community while holding us all accountable for the betterment of our environment. I am proud to announce a new initiative that introduces the youth to our vendors, learn about their past, their aspirations, whilst acknowledges and appreciates their dedication to the island’s residents.

Sadie: Hello Nema. Thank you for taking the time to show us around Roosevelt Pups and answering some of our questions to help us understand your business. We are very happy that you decided to have a puppy place on Roosevelt Island.

Here are some of the questions we are curious about:

Phuc Anh: Did you always like animals, and did you have any when you were growing up?

Nema: Honestly, not really and yes, I had a rabbit.

Esther: Where did you grow up?

Nema: Trinidad, Trinidad and Tobago

Avy: What did you study and does it relate to your business at RI Pups?

Nema: I did study Accounting and yes it does relate because I got to figure my budgets, figure out payroll and expenses. So definitely it relates. Do you know what I mean? As an accountant I'd take this business and figure out how much I need to spend on buying and selling the merchandise, I have to figure out how much do I charge for dogs to be here. I also did Principle of Business which is like being an entrepreneur. That's my goal in life being a business person maybe I can establish more stores, have more growth, maybe I'd have another Roosevelt Pups or Manhattan Pups, maybe in Florida, who knows?

Aivan: Are you enjoying Roosevelt Pups and is the business doing well?

Nema: I love Roosevelt Pups I love dealing with the dogs. I think the dogs feel the same way about me. I am caring compassionate with the animals.

Business' been pretty okay, though it could be better.

Aivan: Follow up question, what would make your business better?

Nema: I think the foot traffic it's low; Roosevelt Island is a small island, different from Manhattan. Foot traffic means more clientele. Maybe more marketing to have more clients coming.

Sadie: What made you open Roosevelt Pups on our Island? Do you live on the island?

Nema: I do not live on the island, I live in Queens. What made me open it here? It's my business partner -his name is Ibrahim- he's the owner of Pup Culture. He is the one who spoke to me about this and that's how I ended here. He knows Roosevelt Island and he is an entrepreneur.

Phuc Anh: Pup Culture's website lists all the locations in New York City but does not mention Roosevelt Island... how come?

Nema: Yeah, you're right. As you now know, we are not Pup Culture anymore we are Roosevelt Pups so if you go on our website you'll see Roosevelt Pups. Again, there's only one Roosevelt Pups. You can find us on Instagram @rooseveltpupsnyc.

Nema: Sure! You know why? We take good care of the dogs here. We are like the best daycare!

What do we do here I don't think a lot of dog daycares in the city do this and I don't think they have the space. On Roosevelt Island it is so beautiful to walk the dogs by the water at least two or three times a day. I don't think they can do that in the city. We offer an excellent groomer. After you clients bring the dogs for grooming, they're always happy! I don't think I ever had a client who was not happy with the grooming job so she's really really great. What ever they want done, she can do it. She is excellent!

Aivan: What services do you offer?

Nema: We offer boarding, daycare , and grooming. By boarding we mean overnight boarding - like if you go away on a vacation you can leave the dog with us we take care of your dog, we feed the dogs; if they're on medication we give them their meds, and they sleep here.

Sadie: Besides these Services you also sell products; can you tell us what is your process to choose what you carry in the store and what are your top sellers?

Nema: So we carry one brand Stella & Chewy which I think honestly, from what I see and that I know of, no dogs refuses this brand; they just love it! Stella & Chewy have something they call Dinner Patties, and it also comes in treats as well as frozen -frozen dinner patties. They are our number one seller and honestly I'll tell you no dog refuses this. We have different flavors: pork, beef, chicken, turkey, and lamb.

Esther: Do you use plastic bags for people to carry their products out of the store?

Nema: Honestly I have paper bags; I do have some plastic bags that I had and sometimes clients will just ask me for one, and I'll be honest but I do give them. But I do have paper bags.

Avy: What would you do if one of the dogs ran out?

Nema: I had that incident twice. If a dog ran out, you never run behind the dog; if you run behind the dog, the dog will keep running. We have like a treat and we just sit and call the dog and the dog comes back. Once I had a dog that got off a leash and the dog ran straight to the building where he lived.

Aivan: I know that they put a microchip in the dog's ears and you can use your phone and see where the dog went.

Nema: I can tell you how it works. The microchip goes between the two shoulder blades and then it has to be registered because if it is not registered it won't work. If someone finds the dog and they take him to the vet or a shelter and they scan the dog that got a microchip that is not registered then they would not get the necessary information.

Aivan: What happens if dogs start fighting?

Nema: That's why we always have someone in the run with the dogs. You always pull away one dog from another. I really never had any fight, maybe a little you know but no fight because I will not take an aggressive dog. I always check their temperament first before they go in with other dogs.

Esther: What is your favorite part of Roosevelt Island?

Nema: I love the whole island; oh my God I just love it. I love walking by the waters, it's relaxing. Sitting sometimes right here is so relaxing!

Adib: Do you take the tram?

Nema: No, I don't like that. I'm scared of it.

Fujia: Do you have a favorite restaurant here?

Nema: I wish we had a Roti Shop. Everyone tells me “put a Roti Shop here”. I live in Richmond Hill and there are many Roti restaurants.

Sadie: Why did you change the name from Pup Culture to RI Pups?

Nema: So my business partner from Pup Culture - who is no longer with them- and I think Roosevelt Pups was a perfect name because of the island and the logo has the tram. I think it was just perfect.

Phuc Anh: Do you only carry dogs’ supplies?

Nema: No I also carry cat supplies, and sometimes fish.

Phuc Anh: In what ways do you fight against global warming?

Nema: one, by stop using the plastic bags, definitely.

Stay tuned for our next interview with a local Roosevelt Island merchant.