There Is A Fire In Your Roosevelt Island Building, What Do You Do? You're Invited To Apartment Fire Safety Plan For The Whole Family Zoom Webinar Presented By RIRA Community Emergency Committee Thursday February 23

What do you and your family do if there is a fire in your Roosevelt Island building as there was at the Riverwalk Park building (June 2022),



or at Roosevelt Landings (January 2021)?

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance provides some answers. According to Mr Farance:

Monthly Emergency Preparedness with RIRA Community Emergency Committee Long time community activist and RIRA member Frank Farance presents his monthly talk on Roosevelt Island Emergency Preparedness. The monthly presentations are typically the 4th Thursday of the month at 8-9 PM so the WHOLE FAMILY can participate. This month's agenda will specifically cover the apartment fire safety plan, as distributed to all residents in mid January. Additional topics will include:

Understanding Fire

Common Home Fire Hazards

Preparedness Tips for Home Fires

Do's and Don'ts in Kitchen Fires

Preparing Children for Fire Safety

Special Considerations for People with Disabilities Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 8-9 PM, the WHOLE FAMILY is welcome



Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/ RIRACEC2023

Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521, Passcode: 591680, Dial in: +1 929 205 6099

Be prepared.