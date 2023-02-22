There Is A Fire In Your Roosevelt Island Building, What Do You Do? You're Invited To Apartment Fire Safety Plan For The Whole Family Zoom Webinar Presented By RIRA Community Emergency Committee Thursday February 23
What do you and your family do if there is a fire in your Roosevelt Island building as there was at the Riverwalk Park building (June 2022),
or at Roosevelt Landings (January 2021)?
Monthly Emergency Preparedness with RIRA Community Emergency Committee
Long time community activist and RIRA member Frank Farance presents his monthly talk on Roosevelt Island Emergency Preparedness. The monthly presentations are typically the 4th Thursday of the month at 8-9 PM so the WHOLE FAMILY can participate. This month's agenda will specifically cover the apartment fire safety plan, as distributed to all residents in mid January. Additional topics will include:
Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Understanding Fire
- Common Home Fire Hazards
- Preparedness Tips for Home Fires
- Do's and Don'ts in Kitchen Fires
- Preparing Children for Fire Safety
- Special Considerations for People with Disabilities
Time: 8-9 PM, the WHOLE FAMILY is welcome
Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/
RIRACEC2023
Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521, Passcode: 591680, Dial in: +1 929 205 6099
