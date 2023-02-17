No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To And From Manhattan This 3 Day President's Weekend, MTA Providing Free Shuttle Buses To Queens Subway Stations - Plan On Long Roosevelt Island Tram Lines

There will be no Roosevelt Island F Train Service to and from Roosevelt Island this 3 day President's weekend.

According to the MTA:

Service changes on the A, C, D, E, F, and M lines in February

Here's a handy service guide to help you plan your 3-day weekend travel: pic.twitter.com/uw2fOklLUl — MTA (@MTA) February 17, 2023

Plan on long Roosevelt Island Tram lines this weekend.

No word from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) if they will run a Red Bus shuttle

to assist residents trying to get to and from Manhattan without F Train service this weekend.

But RIOC did send out this email advisory yesterday:

Due to the ongoing New York City Transit MTA Escalator Replacement Project, the West Roadway from rear of 405 to 475 Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic (between Tram Road and the Blackwell turn around) on the following night: Sunday, February 19th, 2023 at 10PM to Monday, February 20th, 2023 at 2AM All North Bound vehicular traffic must utilize the East side of Main Street in front of 405 to 475 Main Street. In order to accommodate this work, the bus stop front of the subway will be temporarily relocated south of the subway and pedestrians will be rerouted through the Riverwalk Plaza during this closure. Flag persons will be onsite to assist with vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Thank you for your cooperation during this time. See attached photo for bus stop relocation and road closure info.

