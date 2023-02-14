iDig2Learn Is Thrilled To Present Bellies, Bins & Beauty Upcoming Free February/March Events For All Ages - Eat More Food, Waste Less, Compost & Restore Beauty, RSVP With Keywords Now

Come show your Earth Love!

Find a date or two that work for you, your friends and family and RSVP by emailing the event keyword(s) to idig2learn@gmail.com for event confirmation and location.

Please mention the number of people you hope to attend. Space is limited, RSVP to secure your spot. And don't worry if you can not make this round we will continue with more events soon.

This program is made possible due to the generous support via NYS Assembly Member Rebecca A. Seawright and administered through the Office of Children and Family Services.