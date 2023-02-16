Lawsuit Brought Against Roosevelt Island Operating Corp, RIOC President Shelton Haynes & General Counsel Gretchen Robinson By Fired RIOC Employees - Allegations Include Corruption, Misconduct, Fraud, Negligence, Cover Up and Workplace Retaliation For Whistleblower Complaints

On February 14, 2023, former Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) employees Erica Spencer-El, Amy Smith and Jessica Cerrone commenced a lawsuit against RIOC, RIOC President Shelton Haynes, RIOC General Counsel Gretchen Robinson and others

Allegations contained in the Verified Complaint included:



... 17. Smith and Cerone, for their part, noticed operational concerns regarding the COVID-19 Rapid testing site on Roosevelt Island that opened in January 2021 known as Swift Emergency (“Swift”)....

... 19. Due to the Swift testing site receiving continuing special exemptions and priority treatment from RIOC leadership and the lack of response received from internal complaints about the issue, Smith and Spencer-EL’s concerns about violations of law grew, and, on or about March 4, 2021, Spencer-EL formally submitted reports to the New York State Office of Inspector General and the New York State Comptroller’s Office reflecting Plaintiffs’ legitimate concerns.

20. Spencer-EL’s March 4, 2021, reports centered around RIOC’s fraudulent purchasing activities related to COVID-19, and, in particular, Hayne’s and RIOC leadership’s push for non-compliance with certain laws, rules and regulations concerning directives and actions being handed out regarding the Swift testing site....

... 23. In addition to the numerous internal complaints made to and ignored by Defendants by the Plaintiffs regarding policies and directives concerning the Swift Site and the Sportspark pool drowning, Smith also anonymously reported her concerns to the New York State Office of the Inspector General.

24. In her report to the Inspector General, Smith i) outlined her previous concerns with the COVID-19 testing site, ii) explained that she saw video footage of the Sportspark downing and that the drowning was a result of negligence arising under Haynes and Jackson's supervision and direction, and iii) expressed how she was asked to operate in a way that was aiding in nefarious matters, covering up wrong-doings, or having to feel bullied and harassed into supporting improper conduct and/or misconduct being perpetrated by leadership or the "Executive Team."...

... 119. In her report to the Inspector General, Smith outlined her concerns with the COVID-19 testing site, as well as the drowning at Sportspark Pool. Furthermore, Smith also specifically named Jackson, Robinson, and Sharpe, explaining that she felt that Haynes was engaged in fraud with the testing site and that the drowning was a direct result of negligence under Haynes and Jackson’s supervision and direction. Smith also expressed how she was asked to operate in a way that was aiding in nefarious matters, covering up wrong-doings, or having to feel bullied and harassed into supporting improper conduct and/or misconduct being perpetrated by the “executive team"....