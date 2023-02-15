You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Artist Salon Thursday February 16, Meet 2 Local Artists Who Approach Textile Arts From Different Points Of View

Roosevelt Island resident and artist Thom Heyer reports:



Hi Roosevelt Island Family & Community

I hope this finds you all well!

Just wanted to keep you in the loop of one of "The Island's" upcoming events at the Senior Center (546 Main Street).

I'm continuing my community outreach series of salons sponsored by Humanities New York and Open Doors NYC.

On Thursday 2/16 we are hosting a short salon-style evening to meet two local artists that we're calling "The Subject is The Process".

Francene Benjamin (a Coler resident) and Ann Kronenberg (an instructor at the Senior Center) are two artists/writers who approach textile arts from very different points of view.

Please feel free to share our salon with any of your friends & colleagues.

Let's see where there might be points of commonality!

I look forward to seeing any of you who can make it

We hope to see you all who can make it on Thursday. Have a nice day!